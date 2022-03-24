Russell Westbrook Says Lakers vs. Pelicans 'Definitely a Must-Win' After 76ers Loss

AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

Coming off Wednesday's 126-121 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Lakers are feeling the heat as they try to stay in the play-in tournament.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Russell Westbrook called Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans "definitely a must-win" for the Lakers.

