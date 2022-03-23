Paul Pogba Says 2018 World Cup Medal Was Among Items Stolen in Home Burglary

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United and French men's national team midfielder Paul Pogba told French newspaper Le Figaro that his "mother's jewels" and 2018 World Cup winner's medal were stolen from his home in a burglary last week (h/t Issy Ronald of CNN.com).

"What scared me the most was that my two children were at home with the nanny during this incident," he said. "She overheard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself and the boys (ages two and one) in a room."

