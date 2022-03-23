Where Tyreek Hill's 4-Year, $120M Dolphins Contract Ranks Among NFL's Largest

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill became the highest-paid receiver in the NFL (based on average annual value) on Wednesday after getting traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus said Hill agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with $72.2 million in guaranteed money with the Dolphins.

Schefter also reported that the Dolphins are surrendering a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29 overall), 2022 second-round pick (No. 50 overall) and 2022 fourth-round pick in addition to fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2023 for Hill.

Per David Lombardi of The Athletic, Hill is now the first non-quarterback in NFL history to sign a contract worth $30 million or more annually.

Hill is indeed the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL with an average annual salary of $30 million, placing him in a tie for 11th among all NFL players.

Here is a rundown of the top 11 highest-paid players, courtesy of Spotrac:

1. Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB: $50.3 million

2. Deshaun Watson, QB, CLE: $46 million

3. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC: $45 million

4. Josh Allen, QB, BUF: $43 million

T5. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL: $40 million

T5. Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR: $40 million

T7. Russell Wilson, QB, DEN: $35 million

T7. Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN: $35 million

9. Jared Goff, QB, DET: $33.5 million

10. Carson Wentz, QB, WAS: $32 million

T11. Matt Ryan, QB, IND: $30 million

T11. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA: $30 million

With his new deal, Hill moved ahead of the previous highest-paid wide receiver in new Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams, who signed a five-year, $140 million extension after getting traded from the Green Bay Packers this offseason.

Adams is the 15th-highest-paid player in the NFL with an average annual salary of $28 million.

It is difficult to argue against Hill being the highest-paid wideout in the NFL given what he accomplished in six seasons with the Chiefs.

The 28-year-old speedster has been a Pro Bowler in each of his six NFL campaigns, and he is also a three-time First-Team All-Pro and one-time Super Bowl champion.

Hill has finished with 1,000 or more receiving yards in four of the past five seasons, with the only exception being 2019 when he missed four games because of a shoulder injury.

He set a new career high last season with 111 catches to go along with 1,239 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. He had a career-high 1,479 receiving yards in 2018 and 15 receiving touchdowns in 2020.

All told, Hill has 479 catches for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns in 91 career regular-season games, plus 719 yards and six scores on the ground, four punt return touchdowns and one kick return touchdown.

Hill is perhaps the most dangerous offensive weapon in the NFL, and he will now be compensated as such and tasked with helping take quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's game to the next level.