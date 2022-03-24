WWE WrestleMania 38: Top Rumors and Early Predictions for Latest Match Card

Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Wendy's

WrestleMania 38 is just about a week away, meaning most of the card has taken shape and most of the build toward the event has already occurred.

Some of the matches seem fairly easy to call in terms of who will win and how things will play out, but others still feel like a toss-up and could continue to be viewed that way until the event itself.

Additionally, rumors are swirling regarding matches or segments that could be added to the show, as well as some unexpected twists that could add some intrigue to existing matches.

Here is a full rundown of predictions for each match on the WrestleMania card, along with the hottest rumors surrounding the Showcase of the Immortals.

WrestleMania 38 Match Predictions

Roman Reigns def. Brock Lesnar

Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch

Ronda Rousey def. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles def. Edge

Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. The Miz & Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre def. Happy Corbin

RK-Bro def. The Street Profits & Alpha Academy

The Usos def. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

Pat McAfee def. Austin Theory

Johnny Knoxville def. Sami Zayn

Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Carmella & Queen Zelina, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, Natalya & Shayna Baszler

WrestleMania Card Rumors

Reported Plans for Austin on The KO Show

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will be involved in one of the biggest segments on Night 1 of WrestleMania, appearing on The KO Show with Kevin Owens.

There has been much speculation about the segment and whether it will be Austin's first official match in 19 years or merely a confrontation and brawl between him and Owens.

The specifics remain unclear, but a new report suggests the segment may be more extensive than Austin's appearances have generally been during his retirement from in-ring action.

Appearing on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer (h/t Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co) provided some insight into what he has heard about the segment:

"[Austin] and I happen to have a mutual friend who just saw him and he told me he's in fantastic shape. So, I mean, he might take his shirt off. There's gonna be a fight. There's gonna be a brawl, without a doubt. It's not just gonna be just a kick in the gut and stunner. He's training very hard so it's gonna be more than that. Will he do a 20-minute match? No, I don't think so. Will he go seven minutes or something and have a brawl all over the place? I kind of expect that, yeah."

Austin has appeared many times on WWE programming since retiring and gotten physical, but as Meltzer alluded to, it has almost always seen Stone Cold hit an antagonist with the Stone Cold Stunner with little else beyond that.

If Austin is training hard in preparation for WrestleMania, it suggests he is planning to do much more than that.

It doesn't necessarily mean it will go down in the books as an official match, but it seems that is at least on the table as a possibility if the plan is for Austin and Owens to have a lengthy fight scene.

Austin is 57 years of age and could have plenty of ring rust after nearly two decades out of the ring, but given that he was primarily a brawler at his peak, The Texas Rattlesnake should be well equipped to give the fans what they want.

Rhodes Reportedly Planned for Night 2 Appearance

Fans have been awaiting definitive information regarding whether Cody Rhodes is WWE-bound for over a month, and while nothing will be official until he actually shows up, it seems the stars are aligned for his WWE return.

Rhodes played a huge role in the founding of All Elite Wrestling and served as an executive vice president, but he announced in February that he was leaving the company just over three years after it was created.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported last week that Rhodes had in fact signed a contract to return to WWE for the first time since requesting and being granted his release in 2016.

In a follow-up, Fightful Select (h/t Liam Winnard of Wrestle Talk) reported that WWE has travel plans in place for Rhodes for Night 1 of WrestleMania on April 3.

That suggests WWE is planning to have Rhodes appear on Night 2 of WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and it could even mean he will have a match.

Nothing has been confirmed on that front, but there is heavy speculation he will appear as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent.

Rollins has desperately been trying to earn a spot on the WrestleMania card in recent weeks, but he has been foiled each time.

Over the past two weeks, he has lost matches on Raw to Owens and AJ Styles, which prevented him from replacing either of them on the card.

With no clear WrestleMania opponent in place for Rollins and only about a week of build remaining, Cody as a surprise opponent makes perfect sense for all involved.

McMahon's Reported Involvement in McAfee vs. Theory

There are reportedly plans in place for WWE chairman Vince McMahon to play a role in the WrestleMania match between Pat McAfee and Austin Theory.

According to Meltzer (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton), original plans actually called for McMahon to be McAfee's opponent, but it was changed to him merely having some involvement in the match.

Meltzer noted that recent segments between McAfee and Theory on SmackDown and Raw have been done with the goal of getting McMahon into the mix.

McAfee and Theory have gotten physical with each other, and McAfee was forced to apologize because of his role as a SmackDown commentator, but he clearly wasn't sincere in doing so.

On Monday's episode of Raw, McAfee was ringside for Theory's match against United States champion Finn Balor, and he distracted Theory enough to allow Balor to pick up the win.

Given how out of control McAfee and Theory have been, it would make sense for McMahon to insert himself into the equation, potentially as either a special guest referee or outside enforcer.

Theory has been McMahon's protege on WWE programming in recent months, while McMahon was the one who offered McAfee a WrestleMania match.

McMahon has his fingerprints all over this program, and it represents a good opportunity for him to appear on the WrestleMania card in some fashion.