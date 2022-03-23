Lakers Rumors: Darren Collison Eyeing Call-Up After Stint with G League Affiliate

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Darren Collison isn't ready to give up on his NBA comeback.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the veteran point guard is set to sign with the G League's South Bay Lakers in hopes of eventually landing an NBA call-up.

Collison, 34, previously spent a three-game stint with the Lakers after coming out of retirement. He averaged just 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 28.6 percent from the floor and looked very much like a player who hadn't been in professional basketball for nearly three years.

The idea of Collison making a comeback at this point is surprising given he turned down millions of dollars to retire after the 2018-19 season. He cited his faith among the main reasons he wanted to walk away from the NBA.

Perhaps a stint in the G League will give Collison a chance to get back up to speed in a way jumping straight into NBA action did not.

That said, he looked a long way from the player who was garnering eight-figure offers three years ago the last time he was on the floor.