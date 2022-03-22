Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors: Panthers Not Interested in Browns QB

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

As the Cleveland Browns try to find a landing spot for Baker Mayfield, it doesn't sound like the Carolina Panthers are going to make an offer.

Per ESPN's David Newton, the Panthers are not interested in acquiring Mayfield despite some reports to the contrary.

Even before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, Mayfield made it clear he wanted to be traded by Cleveland.

"It's in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on," Mayfield told ESPN's Adam Schefter on March 17. "The relationship is too far gone to mend. It's in the best interests of both sides to move on."

The Browns were initially not going to grant Mayfield's request when it seemed like they weren't going to be the landing spot for Watson.

In the aftermath of the Watson trade, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Panthers and New Orleans Saints might be the leading candidates for Mayfield.

New Orleans wound up re-signing Jameis Winston on Tuesday.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Mayfield's camp has had preliminary talks with the Panthers and Seattle Seahawks, though no deal appears to be "imminent."

Carolina has Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker under contract as its quarterbacks for next season. Darnold is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He threw for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games last season.

Mayfield's situation could be complicated because he had labrum surgery in January. He originally suffered the injury in Week 2 while trying to make a tackle after throwing an interception against the Houston Texans.

The Browns said after Mayfield's surgery that he would need four-to-six months of recovery time, per ESPN's Jake Trotter. He's also set to earn $18.9 million in 2022, the final season of his rookie contract.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has had an inconsistent career over the past four seasons. The 26-year-old led Cleveland to its first playoff win since 1994 in the 2020 playoffs but threw for a career-low 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2021. He has a 29-30 record in 59 career starts with the Browns.