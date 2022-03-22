Report: Browns Wanted 1st-Round Pick for Baker Mayfield After Deshaun Watson Trade

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns will start Deshaun Watson in 2022 after acquiring him in a deal with the Houston Texans. However, it appears they won't let Baker Mayfield go for cheap.

The Browns wanted a first-round pick in exchange for Mayfield after acquiring Watson, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, who noted Cleveland will likely "have to adjust its price" in order to move the veteran.

ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t NFL reporter Dov Kleiman) also reported Monday that if anyone thinks the Browns are "going to get a high premium pick for Baker Mayfield, they're mistaken."

Mayfield requested a trade before the Browns acquired Watson, and he told Schefter that his relationship with the franchise was unmendable. He added that it was in the best interest for both sides to part ways.

The 2018 first overall pick preferred to be traded to the Indianapolis Colts, but the franchise didn't express much interest in acquiring him, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

"The Colts were never as sweet on Baker Mayfield as he was on them," Cabot wrote.

The Colts went on to trade for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in exchange for a third-round pick. It's unclear if Mayfield's reported price tag had any impact on the team's decision to pursue someone else instead.

Mayfield's options continue to dwindle as the days go on. The New Orleans Saints re-signed Jameis Winston, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota. That leaves the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks as potential destinations, though it's unclear if either team is interested.

Cleveland's asking price for Mayfield is also somewhat high based on his inconsistency. He completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games in 2021, though he did struggle with a shoulder injury through most of the season.

If Mayfield, who has an $18.8 million cap hit in 2022, isn't traded this year, he'll be able to sign as a free agent in 2023.