NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons' Jerami Grant to Be Pursued by Blazers in Offseason

The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly expected to "seriously pursue" forward Jerami Grant in the offseason, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Grant has one more season remaining on his contract with the Detroit Pistons but is eligible for a four-year, $112 million contract extension.

Portland could use the first-round pick it received from the New Orleans Pelicans in the CJ McCollum trade, per Charania, although it only conveys to the Trail Blazers if it falls between Nos. 5 and 14.

The Trail Blazers should also have their own high pick this year, entering Monday with the seventh-worst record in the NBA at 26-44. The struggles could continue with Damian Lillard unlikely to return due to his abdominal injury, per Charania.

Portland will likely still have high expectations going into 2022-23 when Lillard returns to full strength. The six-time All-Star had reached the playoffs in each of the last eight seasons.

Grant could provide a significant boost with his two-way ability from the frontcourt.

The 28-year-old was one of the league's most improved players in 2020-21, when he averaged 22.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Injuries (elbow, thumb) have slowed him down slightly this season, but he's averaging 19.5 points in 45 games.

Grant was a key role player for the Denver Nuggets during the team's 2019-20 run to the Western Conference Finals, adding valuable scoring depth and defense. In two years in Detroit, he has showed he can take on an even bigger offensive workload.

His skill set could make him an ideal complement to Lillard, one of the top scorers in the NBA.

The two played together with Team USA last summer, helping the men's squad take gold at the Tokyo Olympics.