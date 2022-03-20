Illinois HC Brad Underwood Says Ref Admitted RJ Melendez Technical Was Wrong Call

Illinois HC Brad Underwood Says Ref Admitted RJ Melendez Technical Was Wrong CallMarch 21, 2022
It's a case of too little, too late for the referee who whistled Illinois freshman RJ Melendez for a technical foul in Sunday's NCAA men's tournament loss to Houston.
Melendez was punished for hanging on the rim after throwing down a two-handed jam in the second half to cut the Fighting Illini's deficit to four points.
Head coach Brad Underwood said the call was "deflating" and "changes the momentum of the game." He added that official Brian O'Connell "told me he shouldn't ever have called it."
Brendan Quinn @BFQuinn
Brad Underwood on RJ Melendez's technical foul.<br><br>• "Horrible."<br>• Says it deflated Illinois' momentum.<br>• Claims the official (Brian O'Connell) told him after the fact that he shouldn't have called it. <br>• Wonders is the call was "personal." <a href="https://t.co/gnX82nowdD">pic.twitter.com/gnX82nowdD</a>
Melendez added that O'Connell didn't address the technical in the moment:
Bret Beherns @WCIA3Bret
"I didn't get no explanation from the ref. I tried to ask the ref, 'What was it?' he didn't want to explain it to me"<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Illini?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Illini</a> cut the lead to 46-42 off an RJ Melendez fast break dunk when he was whistled for a T, Brad Underwood:<br><br>"C'mon to kill momentum like that? Horrible" <a href="https://t.co/oNmoFelNdN">pic.twitter.com/oNmoFelNdN</a>
It's tough to know where the 6'7" guard erred. His momentum initially took his body forward, so he couldn't immediately let go of the rim without falling flat on his back. He didn't hang on the rim for any longer than necessary, either.
Gene Steratore @GeneSteratore
Completely agree with <a href="https://twitter.com/ReggieMillerTNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ReggieMillerTNT</a> that this should not have been a technical foul on RJ Melendez. <br><br>RJ’s momentum carried him towards the basket and he didn’t hang for an extended period or in an unsporting fashion.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/SukohTBggO">pic.twitter.com/SukohTBggO</a>
That call didn't single-handedly cost Illinois the game. The Fighting Illini lost by 15 and shot 34 percent from the field. Kofi Cockburn was the only Illinois player to score in double figures.
Still, it's fair to wonder how much impact the technical had. Beyond the fact that Jamal Shead sank a free throw to put Houston back up five, the break in play allowed the Cougars to reset a bit with Illinois continuing to hang around.
And purely on principal, Underwood and Melendez have every reason to be angry in the immediate aftermath of the defeat.