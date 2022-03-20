Andre Drummond Says Nets Need Pickup Mentality: Take 5 Best Players and Make It Work

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Andre Drummond weighed in with his solution for how the Brooklyn Nets can hit their stride down the final stretch of the regular season.

"Got to treat this s--t like pickup," the veteran center said, per ESPN's Nick Friedell. "Just take the best five and try to make it work. And try to build chemistry while we're out there."

Head coach Steve Nash politely disagreed: "I wouldn't go that far. Hopefully we are more purposeful than just a pickup game. But I get what he's saying. And I've talked to the team about this. We don't have time to give away days. ... We've talked to the group a lot about 11 games."

