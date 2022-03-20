Bruins, Hampus Lindholm Agree to 8-Year, $6.5M AAV Contract Extension After Trade

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Boston Bruins and defenseman Hampus Lindholm have agreed to an eight-year contract extension averaging $6.5 million per season, the team announced Sunday.

Boston acquired Lindholm and Kodie Curran on Saturday in trade with the Anaheim Ducks that saw John Moore, Urho Vaakanainen and three NHL draft picks, including a 2022 first-rounder, go the other way.

Lindholm had five goals and 17 assists in 61 appearances for Anaheim in 2021-22.

The Ducks retained half of Lindholm's $5.2 million cap hit for this season, per ESPN's Kristen Shilton, but he was set to become a free agent in the summer. His new contract keeps him under team control, ensuring Boston gets plenty of value for the trade.

The contract total could also help the Bruins if the veteran lives up to expectations:

Lindholm spent nine seasons with the Ducks after being selected sixth overall in the 2012 draft. He quickly emerged as a reliable defenseman, earning All-Rookie honors in 2013-14, and he has averaged at least 22 minutes on the ice per game in each of the past seven seasons.

The 28-year-old should help shore up the rotation as Boston looks to make a push for the postseason.

The Bruins entered Sunday fourth in the Atlantic Division with 81 points in 62 games. They have reached the playoffs in each of the past five years but haven't won a Stanley Cup since 2011.