Bills' Brandon Beane Jokes He's 'Voting for Realignment' After AFC Free-Agent Frenzy

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The AFC is just downright scary at this point, and Buffalo Bill general manager Brandon Beane knows it.

"I'm voting for realignment," he joked when discussing all the talent in the conference, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

One glance at just a portion of the notable moves this offseason highlights how many impact players will be in the AFC. The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams, the Los Angeles Chargers traded for Khalil Mack and the Cleveland Browns traded for Amari Cooper.

Then Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Buffalo can at least take solace knowing it got in on some of the fun by signing pass-rusher Von Miller. What's more, many of those moves came outside the AFC East, and the AFC West alone now features Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Wilson and Adams.

While the road to the Super Bowl may be difficult for the Bills, the road to a third straight division title might not be as daunting.