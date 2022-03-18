Deshaun Watson Rumors: Late Contract Demands Derailed Falcons Trade Talks

AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly weren't willing to meet all of Deshaun Watson's demands, which ended their pursuit of the quarterback.

James Palmer of NFL Network reported the NFC South team was close enough to landing Watson that it was "working something out" until demands for additional money and guarantees came late in the process.

Instead, Watson is headed to the Cleveland Browns after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported they acquired him via trade from the Houston Texans and agreed to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Browns landed Watson and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick in the deal, while the Texans ended up with a 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 first-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick.

The solution for the Falcons may be sticking with a franchise legend after missing out on Watson.

Rapoport reported they "will turn their attention to making Matt Ryan feel wanted while he considers his options."

Ryan has been with Atlanta his entire career and has a Super Bowl appearance, league MVP, Offensive Rookie of the Year, four Pro Bowl selections and 10 seasons with more than 4,000 passing yards on his resume. He passed for 3,968 yards last season.

However, he is 36 years old for a team that missed the playoffs in each of the last four years. The team seemed ready to head a different direction this offseason, but that may no longer be the case.

As for the Browns, Watson could be the franchise quarterback they have long been searching for when it comes to performance on the field. He made the Pro Bowl in three of his first four seasons and finished the 2020 campaign with a league-best 4,823 passing yards to go with 33 touchdown throws to seven interceptions.

The Clemson product also added 444 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Yet he didn't play in 2021 after 22 women have accused him of sexual assault and misconduct in civil lawsuits. While a Harris County grand jury decided it will not pursue any criminal charges against him, the NFL could still suspend him under its personal conduct policy.