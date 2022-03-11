X

    Deshaun Watson Will Not Face Criminal Charges for Sexual Assault Allegations

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 12, 2022

    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    A Harris County grand jury will not be pursuing any criminal charges against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, per multiple reports.

    Sarah Barshop @sarahbarshop

    Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges.

    Jenny Vrentas @JennyVrentas

    Grand jury returned nine no bills on the nine criminal complaints presented. Prosecutor says this concludes criminal proceedings in Harris County.

    It was a busy legal day for Watson. His attorney, Rusty Hardin, said Tuesday his client would plead the Fifth during his civil deposition Friday, as the Harris County District Attorney's Office was presenting its criminal investigation findings on the same day. 

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    Hardin told me he’s doing what any attorney would and “I’m not going to allow him to testify (in the civil cases) until the grand jury completes its investigation.”

    He indeed exercised his Fifth Amendment rights in the deposition related to the civil lawsuits filed against him by 22 women accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct:

    Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL

    Rusty Hardin said that Deshaun Watson was deposed by Tony Buzbee for nearly three hours, exercised his Fifth Amendment right throughout. Hardin: 'We had a meaningless exercise. I warned Tony that Deshaun wasn't going to answer any questions on advice of counsel'

    The grand jury was impaneled to determine whether criminal charges should be filed against Watson after a number of women—including eight of the women suing him—filed complaints with Houston police. 

    Friday's grand jury decision adds some clarity to his future in the NFL. Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network reported Thursday that "up to 10 NFL teams are actively monitoring the Watson situation."

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    Deshaun Watson has a no-trade clause and he’ll want to talk to any interested teams willing to do a deal with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a>. Interest will come quickly, but Watson’s decision may take a few days. <a href="https://t.co/1GjtIqaDYx">https://t.co/1GjtIqaDYx</a>

    Jonathan Jones @jjones9

    With no criminal charges coming for Deshaun Watson, it's believed interested teams will begin pursuing a trade for the QB. He still faces civil issues, and the NFL will still want to speak with Watson now that the criminal process has reached its apparent conclusion.

    The NFL, however, has been conducting its own investigation, and it's possible Watson could still face a suspension under the personal conduct policy regardless of the lack of criminal charges or the outcome of the civil cases:

    Lindsay Jones @bylindsayhjones

    NFL discipline could come at the conclusion of the league's investigation --- and Goodell has suspended multiple players before absent criminal charges -- but for now we should not expect any changes to Watson's status. He is eligible to be traded, practice and, as of now, play.

    With criminal charges off the table, however, it's likely a number of NFL teams interested in the quarterback will begin pursuing a trade. 

    Last offseason, before the lawsuits against Watson were levied, he asked for a trade out of Houston. 

    Texans head coach Lovie Smith told reporters March 2 he was ready for some closure to the situation. 

    "I just know Deshaun is an excellent football player," he said. "Excellent football players need to be playing somewhere in the NFL. Hopefully that will happen and if it's not with us it's somewhere else and I'm sure ... as I see in this situation, both of us eventually are going to benefit from the situation and I just can't wait for that to speed up a little bit."

