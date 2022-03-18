Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Falcons Would Be 'Surprised' Not to Land QB over Saints

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons' front office would reportedly be "surprised" if it doesn't land Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade because of "mutual interest."

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported Friday that Falcons executives received clearance to work toward finalizing a deal for Watson, which is also likely to include a restructured contract for the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Watson trade talks have heated up since a Texas grand jury declined to indict him last week on charges related to allegations of sexual assault and misconduct made by women he hired to provide massage services. He still faces 22 civil lawsuits.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Thursday the Falcons and New Orleans Saints were the finalists in pursuit of the 26-year-old Clemson product. The Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns were eliminated from contention.

Watson is a Georgia native, and Falcons owner Arthur Blank has "admired" him since his days working as a ball boy for the organization and the two developed a "close relationship" over the years, per Coty Davis of Sports Illustrated.

That connection may give Atlanta the edge since the quarterback holds control over his next destination because of a no-trade clause in his four-year, $156 million contract.

Watson was a healthy inactive for the Texans for the entire 2021 season because of the allegations, civil suits and criminal investigations. He requested a trade before the allegations became public.

From a football perspective, the standout signal-caller was one of the NFL's best players across his first four seasons with Houston after being selected in the first round of the 2017 draft.

He's tallied 122 total touchdowns (104 passing, 17 rushing and one receiving) in 54 career games, and when he last played in 2020 he led the league in passing yards (4,823) while compiling a 33-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 16 games.

The Falcons are coming off four straight playoff-less seasons and the roster still needs some work, especially in terms of adding offensive playmakers and upgrading both lines, but acquiring Watson would be a massive step toward contention.

Atlanta likely needs to figure out a destination for its longtime starting QB, Matt Ryan, before finalizing the blockbuster with Houston. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the sides agreed to delay a roster bonus in Ryan's contract until Tuesday as work toward a trade continued.

So there are still some hurdles to jump before Watson joins the Falcons, but it sounds like they are in the driver's seat as talks near a conclusion.