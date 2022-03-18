Colin Kaepernick Joined by Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor in New Workout Video

AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File

Colin Kaepernick's offseason workout tour continued on Friday, as he was joined by NFL quarterbacks Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor and Joshua Dobbs.

Per TMZ Sports, all four men got together for an on-field workout at Morehouse College.

On Sunday, Kaepernick tweeted that he has been "working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself" in the five years since he last played in the NFL and offered to throw if anyone was working out.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett answered the call. They coordinated a workout, along with Tyler's brother, Sterling Lockett.

Kaepernick has continued on-field workouts all week, including on back-to-back days in Dallas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Kaepernick contacted him recently about possibly getting a chance to work out for the team.

Carroll said he thinks Kaepernick deserves another shot in the NFL, but he stopped short of saying the Seahawks would bring him in.

"Does that guy deserve a second shot? I think he does," said Carroll. "Somewhere, I don't know if it's here I don't know where it is. I don't even know if it's in football, I don't know."

Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017. He filed a grievance for collusion against the league seven months later after going unsigned.

The filing said the NFL and all 32 teams "have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick's leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States."

The NFL eventually settled the lawsuit with Kaepernick and former 49ers safety Eric Reid in 2019.

Kaepernick began protesting before games by taking a knee during the national anthem. He told NFL.com's Steve Wyche at the time that he was "not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."

During his six seasons with the 49ers, Kaepernick had a 28-30 record in 58 starts and threw for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also ran for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns.