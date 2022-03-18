Potential 1st-Round NFL Draft Pick David Ojabo Helped Off at Pro Day with Leg Injury

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Former University of Michigan edge-rusher and potential 2022 NFL draft first-round selection David Ojabo suffered an injury Friday during his pro day workout.

NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha tweeted a photo of Ojabo down on the turf and noted that he had to be helped off the field after suffering an apparent ankle or leg injury during a pass-rushing drill:

The Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department ranked Ojabo as the No. 26 overall player in the 2022 NFL draft and the No. 4 edge-rusher.

In the B/R NFL Scouting Department's mock draft released March 8, Ojabo was projected to go to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 24 overall.

After Dallas lost Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos in free agency, Ojabo could be an even better fit, although the severity of his injury is unclear.

The 21-year-old Ojabo was born in Nigeria and moved from Scotland to New Jersey at age 17. It wasn't until he came to the United States that he began playing football.

Ojabo was a quick study, as he enjoyed a breakout season for the Wolverines in 2021 after redshirting in 2019 and barely playing in 2020.

In a starting role, Ojabo finished with 35 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and five forced fumbles for a Michigan team that won the Big Ten and reached the College Football Playoff.

He was the ideal complement to fellow Michigan pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who recorded 14 sacks and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting before entering the 2022 NFL draft.

For his efforts, Ojabo was a second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection last season.

Given his raw talent and athleticism, Ojabo seemed like a safe bet to get taken in the first round of the draft, but if the injury he suffered Friday is significant, then his status would be far from guaranteed.

Even if Ojabo has to miss time, it is difficult to envision he'll slide beyond the second round since a team will undoubtedly want to take a chance on his skill set.