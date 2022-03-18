Logan Ryan, Buccaneers Agree to 1-Year Contract After Giants Release

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Safety Logan Ryan announced Friday he's signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers one day after being released by the New York Giants.

"We've agreed to a one-year deal," Ryan told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson. "I fly down there Tuesday to figure out the rest of the terms. I'm excited to be back with [Tom] Brady."

Ryan and Brady were teammates with the New England Patriots from 2013 through 2016.

The 31-year-old Rutgers product started his career as a cornerback after the Pats selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft. He made the full-time shift to safety in 2020 after signing with the Giants following a three-year stay with the Tennessee Titans.

He's coming off a 2021 season where he recorded 117 total tackles, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles and a sack in 15 appearances for New York. He received a mediocre 60.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

His departure from the Giants came with the team seeking a "defensive reset," per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

In Tampa Bay, Ryan will likely compete with Mike Edwards for a starting spot opposite Antoine Winfield Jr.

Even if he doesn't win that job, he'll provide value to the Bucs as a veteran leader with experience in multiple roles throughout the secondary and 18 career interceptions.

It's a move that'll also allow Ryan to compete for another Super Bowl title after winning two alongside Brady in New England. The legendary quarterback announced his intention to keep playing Sunday after a brief retirement.

In turn, Tampa will once again be a key destination for veterans hoping to chase down a championship ring.