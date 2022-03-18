Eagles Rumors: Fletcher Cox Making Progress on 1-Year, $14M Contract with Philly

e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game

After being released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox reportedly might not be going anywhere.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo (via NFL.com's Grant Gordon), the Eagles have made progress on a deal to bring back Cox on a one-year contract worth a guaranteed $14 million.

Cox was set to make $18 million in 2022, which would've become fully guaranteed if he was on the roster at 4 p.m. ET Thursday.

A 10-year veteran, Cox has spent his entire career with Philadelphia. The 31-year-old had 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and two forced fumbles last season, but his run of six straight Pro Bowl selections came to an end.

Cox was drafted 12th overall in 2012. He's recorded 443 tackles, 58 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries in his career. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2018 and a second-teamer in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

The Eagles are in great position to improve their roster this offseason with three first-round draft picks: Nos. 15, 16 and 19.

Even if Cox returns, Philadelphia could get younger at his position, as this class is deep with prospects. B/R's most recent big board included four defensive linemen among the top 30 players.