    Derek Carr Welcomes Davante Adams to Raiders on Twitter After Trade from Packers

    Erin WalshMarch 18, 2022

    Derek Carr and Davante Adams are finally reunited. 

    The former Fresno State teammates will take the field together for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 after the Green Bay Packers traded the veteran to the franchise in a blockbuster deal on Thursday. 

    After the trade was reported, Carr welcomed Adams to Las Vegas with a simple tweet. 

    Derek Carr @derekcarrqb

    Welcome home <a href="https://twitter.com/tae15adams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tae15adams</a> 🏴‍☠️

    Derek Carr @derekcarrqb

    Welcome to both of you 🏴‍☠️ <a href="https://t.co/0DNJFWAIj7">https://t.co/0DNJFWAIj7</a>

    Carr also retweeted several photos of him and Adams on the field together in college. 

    NFL @NFL

    Reunited 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/derekcarrqb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekcarrqb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/tae15adams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tae15adams</a> <a href="https://t.co/hDwIpvJsnS">pic.twitter.com/hDwIpvJsnS</a>

    Harvester Sports @HarvesterSports

    Reunited and it feels so good🎶🎵 <a href="https://t.co/BxaPOdqNRu">pic.twitter.com/BxaPOdqNRu</a>

    Carr and Adams played together at Fresno State in 2012 and 2013, connecting on 233 passes for 3,031 yards and 38 touchdowns. They'll now have the opportunity to further their legacy as teammates in the NFL. 

    Both Carr and Adams have had very successful NFL careers. It'll be exciting to see how they perform together on the biggest stage.

