Derek Carr Welcomes Davante Adams to Raiders on Twitter After Trade from Packers

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Derek Carr and Davante Adams are finally reunited.

The former Fresno State teammates will take the field together for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 after the Green Bay Packers traded the veteran to the franchise in a blockbuster deal on Thursday.

After the trade was reported, Carr welcomed Adams to Las Vegas with a simple tweet.

Carr also retweeted several photos of him and Adams on the field together in college.

Carr and Adams played together at Fresno State in 2012 and 2013, connecting on 233 passes for 3,031 yards and 38 touchdowns. They'll now have the opportunity to further their legacy as teammates in the NFL.

Both Carr and Adams have had very successful NFL careers. It'll be exciting to see how they perform together on the biggest stage.