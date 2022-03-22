Za'Darius Smith Signs Reported $42M Vikings Contract After Ravens Deal Falls Through

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Former Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal has an average base salary of $14 million per year with up to $47 million total in incentives.

The news comes after Smith reportedly backed out of a four-year, $35 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens. According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, the veteran "expressed second thoughts" after Von Miller and Chandler Jones received significant deals.

Miller signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills, while Jones signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Ravens selected Smith in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. He spent four seasons with the franchise before joining the Packers in 2019. In 33 regular-season games with the Green and Gold, the 29-year-old recorded 26 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 108 tackles.

Green Bay cut Smith on March 14, making him eligible to sign elsewhere. He missed all but one regular-season game last season after having back surgery.

Smith was one of the top available pass-rushers on the market, joining Jadeveon Clowney, Melvin Ingram and Jason Pierre-Paul.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While Smith will improve the Vikings defense, the Packers will roll with Preston Smith as their main outside linebacker after giving him a four-year, $52.5 million extension.

Smith's decision to sign with the Vikings should come as little surprise after he met with the franchise in Minnesota on March 21.

The Vikings will now have one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL with Smith and Danielle Hunter, provided both stay healthy. In addition, Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks will round out an impressive defensive group.