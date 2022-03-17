Freddie Freeman Rumors: Dodgers 'Making Progress' On Multi-Year Contract With 1B

AP Photo/John Bazemore

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly closing in on one of the best free agents available on the entire market.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the National League West team is "making progress on a multiyear deal" with first baseman Freddie Freeman that could guarantee him approximately $150 million.

This comes after his time with the Atlanta Braves appeared to come to an end this offseason.

Freeman wrote a lengthy message on his Instagram page discussing what an "honor" it was to be with the organization for the last 15 years and expressing his thanks and love for the franchise and its fans.

Atlanta's loss will seemingly become Los Angeles' gain, which is troubling news for the rest of the National League West.

Freeman's resume includes the 2021 World Series title, a National League MVP, three Silver Slugger awards, a Gold Glove and five All-Star selections. He is 32 years old but showed no signs of slowing down last year while slashing .300/.393/.503 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI.

Last season was the fourth year in a row he finished in the top 10 of NL MVP voting and the sixth time he earned such a distinction in his career.

The slugger is a model of on-field consistency and will make a loaded Dodgers team all the more dangerous.

Los Angeles has made the playoffs nine years in a row with appearances in three of the last five World Series. Even without Freeman, it is a threat to once again reach the Fall Classic with a lineup that figures to include Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Justin Turner and Max Muncy.

That group is even scarier should Freeman land in L.A.