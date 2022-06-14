Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Wrist Injury Recovery Timeline Moved Back After CT Scan

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will push his timeline back for return after negative results from Monday's CT scan, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The latest test "did not reveal the level of healing the Padres hoped."

Acee reported Monday the Padres were hoping Tatis could begin swinging a bat if he proved healthy enough.

Tatis suffered a broken wrist in the offseason, which forced him to undergo surgery in March. General manager A.J. Preller said it would require three months of recovery, putting him on track to return in mid-June, and by late May, he wasn't cleared to swing a bat.

Injuries have been an issue for the shortstop during his young career after he missed 32 games in 2021 because of shoulder issues. In 2019, a back injury ended his season after just 84 games.

The 23-year-old remains an elite player when on the field.

Tatis finished 2021 with a league-leading 42 home runs in just 130 games, adding a .282 batting average and .975 OPS with 25 stolen bases. He finished in the top five of MVP voting for the second straight season after finishing third in the 2019 Rookie of the Year balloting.

The production helped him earn a 14-year, $340 million extension that keeps him under team control through 2034.

San Diego clearly wants the superstar on the field, but the long-term outlook could keep the team cautious with the latest injury.