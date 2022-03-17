Ben Chiarot Traded to Panthers; Canadiens Get 2023 1st-Round Draft Pick, More

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Montreal Canadiens traded defenseman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Tyler Smilanic, a 2023 first-round and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

The Canadiens will retain 50 percent of Chiarot's remaining salary as part of the deal.

Chiarot, 30, is in the final season of his contract after signing a three-year deal with the Canadiens in 2019.

The Canadiens are in the midst of a miserable 2021-22 campaign, sitting at 16-36-8 heading into Wednesday night. Chiarot had long been rumored to be available for a draft pick as Montreal looks to quickly reload its roster around young talent.

Smilanic is a promising 20-year-old prospect who was taken in the third round of the 2020 NHL draft by Florida.

The Panthers have emerged as a Stanley Cup favorite and currently have an Eastern Conference-high 88 points.

Adding Chiarot to their defensive rotation will significantly improve their championship odds, given it was one of the largest holes on their roster.