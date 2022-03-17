X

    Ben Chiarot Traded to Panthers; Canadiens Get 2023 1st-Round Draft Pick, More

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 17, 2022

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    The Montreal Canadiens traded defenseman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Tyler Smilanic, a 2023 first-round and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

    The Canadiens will retain 50 percent of Chiarot's remaining salary as part of the deal. 

    Chiarot, 30, is in the final season of his contract after signing a three-year deal with the Canadiens in 2019.

    The Canadiens are in the midst of a miserable 2021-22 campaign, sitting at 16-36-8 heading into Wednesday night. Chiarot had long been rumored to be available for a draft pick as Montreal looks to quickly reload its roster around young talent.

    Smilanic is a promising 20-year-old prospect who was taken in the third round of the 2020 NHL draft by Florida.

    The Panthers have emerged as a Stanley Cup favorite and currently have an Eastern Conference-high 88 points.

    Adding Chiarot to their defensive rotation will significantly improve their championship odds, given it was one of the largest holes on their roster.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.