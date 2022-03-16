Bills' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Von Miller's Reported $120M Contract

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Buffalo Bills could be dangerous next season after signing Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million deal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It's one of the biggest contracts of all time for a defensive player:

The Bills entered the day with only $8.4 million's worth of salary-cap room for 2022, per Spotrac, which means the team likely needed some creativity in the contract to keep his cap hit low for the upcoming season.

It should still help Buffalo move closer to contention with an exciting defense.

Depth Chart

DE: Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa

DT: Ed Oliver, Eli Ankou

DT: Star Lotulelei, Tim Settle

DE: Von Miller, Carlos Basham Jr.

OLB: Matt Milano, Andre Smith

Video Play Button Videos you might like

ILB: Tremaine Edmunds, Tyler Matakevich

CB: Tre'Davious White, Cameron Lewis

CB: Dane Jackson, Olaijah Griffin

NB: Taron Johnson, Siran Neal

FS: Micah Hyde, Jaquan Johnson

SS: Jordan Poyer, Damar Hamlin

Bills fans might be scared about the lofty contract given to a player who will be 33 years old later this month, but the limited guarantees reduce the long-term impact of the deal:

The short-term impact should be huge as the Bills add one of the most accomplished defensive players in the NFL.

Miller leads all active players with 115.5 career sacks to go with eight Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro honors. He won Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams and was a key part of the playoff runs each time. In 2015, he had five sacks in three postseason games while winning Super Bowl MVP. This past year, he had four sacks in four playoff games, including two in the Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The pass-rusher could be exactly what the Bills need to get over the top after falling short in the playoffs the past two years.

Buffalo already had the No. 1 defense in the NFL last season, both in yards and points allowed, and now have another dangerous weapon from the edge.

Losing Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes in free agency will put more pressure on young defensive ends Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa. Cornerback depth could be another issue after losing Levi Wallace.

This unit should still be one of the league's best in 2022.