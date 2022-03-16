Mortensen: Baker Mayfield Likely Done with Browns; Cleveland Wants 'Adult' at QB

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield's time with the Cleveland Browns might be winding down.

Appearing on NFL Live on Wednesday, ESPN's Chris Mortensen made it clear the Browns are looking to move on from Mayfield in search of an "adult" at quarterback. Mortensen added that Jimmy Garoppolo could be a possibility for Cleveland if it decides to trade the 2018 No. 1 overall pick.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Mayfield "will still consider other options" even if the Browns can't acquire Deshaun Watson in a trade after Cleveland brass met with the Houston Texans quarterback on Tuesday.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Browns management met with Watson in Houston as part of the vetting process and in an attempt to convince him to waive his no-trade clause for the club.

Cabot noted that Mayfield won't be part of the trade package to the Houston Texans if a deal with the Browns involving Watson materializes.

The list of suitors for Watson seems to include the Browns, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

Russini reported Tuesday that the first step for the Browns, Panthers and Saints to secure a meeting with Watson was to present a trade package that the Texans would approve. All three teams met the asking price, so now it's just a matter of Watson deciding where he wants to play.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In the wake of Cleveland's meeting with Watson, Mayfield posted a message to Browns fans on Twitter:

Even before the Browns got in the mix for Watson, there were questions about the team's commitment to Mayfield. Cleveland elected not to give him a long-term extension when he was eligible to sign one last offseason, though it did pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal for 2022.

Mayfield has appeared in 60 games for the Browns over the past four seasons. He has a 29-30 record in 59 starts, including an 11-5 mark in 2020 to help the Browns make the playoffs.

Last season was a step back for Mayfield and the organization. He suffered partially torn labrum in a Week 2 win over the Texans that required offseason surgery. The 26-year-old threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 starts.

Cleveland finished third in the AFC North with an 8-9 record.