Raiders' Updated Depth Chart, Salary-Cap Space After Reported Chandler Jones Contract

The Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson, and the Las Vegas Raiders countered by signing one of the best pass-rushers on the market on Wednesday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Raiders reached an agreement with Chandler Jones on a contract that will pay him around $17 million annually. Wilson, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes will now have to face off with the edge combo of Jones and Maxx Crosby twice per year:

Las Vegas Raiders Depth Chart—Defense

DE: Chandler Jones, Malcolm Koonce NT: Kendal Vickers, Andrew Billings



DT: Bilal Nichols, PJ Johnson

DE: Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell, Gerri Green

SLB: Marquel Lee, Kyle Wilber

MLB: Denzel Perryman, Nick Kwiatkoski, Justin March

WLB: Divine Deablo, Cory Littleton, Patrick Onwuasor

LCB: Trayvon Mullen, Darius Phillips

SS: Johnathan Abram, Roderic Teamer Jr., Tyree Gillespie

FS: Trevon Moehrig, Dallin Leavitt, Jordan Brown

RCB: Keisean Nixon, Natrell Jamerson

NB: Nate Hobbs, Amik Robertson, Cre'Von LeBlanc

Las Vegas is, however, trading Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The arrival of Jones will certainly offset Ngakoue's departure, though.

The Raiders have $31.8 million in salary-cap space when factoring in Ngakoue's $8 million dead-cap hit, per Spotrac. Depending on the final number for Jones, the team still has some room financially to remain active in free agency.

