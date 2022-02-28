Raiders' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders are in relatively good shape heading into NFL free agency, which kicks off March 16.

Las Vegas has its head coach in Josh McDaniels. It has a quarterback in Derek Carr who has shown he can take the team to the postseason. The Raiders are armed with the 22nd overall pick in April's draft and have a projected $19.8 million in available cap space.

However, Las Vegas also has some needs to address this offseason. The Raiders could use another playmaking receiver, need to upgrade their 19th-ranked run defense and have some impending free agents who need to be either re-signed or replaced.

Notable players headed to market include backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, linebacker K.J. Wright and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

The Raiders can't fill every need in the draft, so here we will examine three positions that should be filled before then via free agency.