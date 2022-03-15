Top Winners and Losers After Tuesday's Final Champions League Round-of-16 Results

AP Photo/Dave Thompson

There is rejoicing in Madrid and Lisbon on Tuesday. Not so much in Manchester and Amsterdam.

Atletico Madrid moved on to the Champions League quarterfinals after beating Manchester United, 1-0 (2-1 aggregate), while Benfica stunned Ajax with a 1-0 win itself (3-2 aggregate).

Below, we'll break down the day's biggest winners and losers.

Winner: Renan Lodi

The crucial moment for Atletico—and the bitterly painful one for United—came off the head of Renan Lodi:

With that, Atletico had its advantage and could play the conservative, defensive football manager Diego Simeone prefers. United couldn't find the breakthrough moment, leaving Lodi as one of Atletico's chief heroes on the day.

Loser: Cristiano Ronaldo

It's hard to believe that for the second straight season, the Champions League quarterfinals won't include Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo's return to Manchester has not gone as planned. United's UCL dreams are dashed. The club is fifth in the Premier League and just a point behind fourth-place Arsenal, though the Gunners have three games in hand. Manchester will go trophyless after falling out of the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

Perhaps worse, Ronaldo didn't play a major part in this one, failing to even put a shot on goal.

What was supposed to be a glorious reunion with United has felt more and more superfluous as the season drags on at Old Trafford.

Winner: Jan Oblak and Tuesday's Goalkeepers

Lodi would score the goal that pushed Atletico Madrid into the quarterfinals, but Jan Oblak made a number of brilliant saves to maintain the clean sheet at Old Trafford.

He wasn't alone, though. On a day that only featured two goals, there were some superb stops, including this stretch from David De Gea:

The Benfica defense managed to keep goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos fairly clean, turning aside Ajax's numerous advances, but he handled the chances that made it through.

All in all, a strong day for the UCL keepers.

Loser: Ajax in the Final 3rd

Ajax will be sick. The Dutch side absolutely bossed this game outside of one crucial moment. That moment, of course, was Darwin Nunez's goal:

How thorough was Ajax's dominance up to that point? It was Benfica's first shot on goal.

Ajax's press bothered Benfica for 90 minutes. The Dutch side created chance after chance and threatened continuously in the box, but a final pass would go wayward or a shot would spin wide or careen off a Benfica defender.

This was Ajax's game to lose, and it managed to do just that. A day to forget in Amsterdam.