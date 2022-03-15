Milan Bolden-Morris Hired by Michigan FB as 1st Female Graduate Assistant in Power 5

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Milan Bolden-Morris and the Michigan Wolverines football program made history Tuesday.

Michigan announced it hired Bolden-Morris as a graduate assistant coach who will work with the team's quarterbacks. She is the first female graduate assistant coach at a Power Five FBS program.

The school's announcement included a statement from Bolden-Morris:

"The opportunity to be the first female GA in the Power 5, especially the Big Ten, is an absolute honor. It speaks volumes to the efforts that Coach Harbaugh has made to create an environment of inclusion. These opportunities have been an anomaly for a black woman until recently. Growing up watching my dad coach my brother, it has always been my dream to be a part of a football team in some form, so this opportunity is allowing me to live out a dream of mine, especially working with quarterbacks. Coming from the basketball world, guards and quarterbacks are one in the same. Both have the ability to make decisions under duress, read defenses, take care of the ball, and execute with precision and accuracy."

She comes to the Wolverines after playing college basketball first at Boston College and then at Georgetown. She started all 29 games for the Hoyas this past season and led the team in scoring at 12.6 points per game and the entire Big East with 83 made three-pointers.

Kirkland Crawford of the Detroit Free Press noted Bolden-Morris is the sister of Michigan defensive end Mike Morris. She is slated to start at Michigan on June 1.

The Wolverines are coming off their first Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance in Harbaugh's seven years.