WWE WrestleMania 38: The Rock and More Surprise Appearances to Watch for

Several huge matches have been announced for next month's WrestleMania 38, including many of WWE's biggest stars and some from outside the world of professional wrestling.

In addition to the likes of Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair anchoring the card, YouTuber Logan Paul, actor Johnny Knoxville and former NFL star and current SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee are scheduled for matches.

Since its inception in 1985, WrestleMania has been about melding the worlds of WWE and outside entertainment, which is why so many celebrities have competed or appeared at WrestleMania over the years.

In keeping with that theme, here is a look at some unannounced celebrities who could make their presence felt on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

In addition to being one of the greatest and most popular WWE Superstars of all time, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has transcended pro wrestling by becoming one of the most successful actors in Hollywood.

As The Rock's profile in Hollywood has grown, his WWE appearances have become few and far between, but there is reason to believe he could show up in Dallas.

After several years away, The Rock returned to WWE to have matches against John Cena at WrestleMania 28 and 29. He also appeared at the next few WrestleManias, including having an impromptu match against Erick Rowan that lasted only seconds at WrestleMania 32.

Since then, Johnson hasn't been seen much in WWE circles, although he did appear on the debut episode of SmackDown on Fox in 2019.

While The Rock has been away over the past couple of years, one of his family members has established himself as the clear face of WWE.

Johnson's cousin, Roman Reigns, has been the universal champion for well over 500 days, giving him one of the most dominant title reigns in WWE history.

That run has coincided with a heel turn that has allowed Reigns to finally reach his full potential as the standard bearer in pro wrestling.

Reigns refers to himself as The Tribal Chief, and he has claimed that he is the head of his family and the one who provides for everyone. Given The Rock's fame and fortune, the storyline seems tailor made for his eventual involvement.

In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 on April 3, Reigns will face WWE champion Brock Lesnar in a unification match with both of WWE's top two championships on the line.

Reigns winning and holding both belts high in the air would be a memorable way to end the show, but an even more memorable ending would see The Rock arrive to confront Reigns in the middle of the ring.

When The Rock served as the host for WrestleMania 27, he interfered in Cena's match, and it was announced the next night on Raw that they would face each other one year later at WrestleMania 28.

Reigns and The Rock could do something similar this year, especially since WrestleMania 39 is fittingly set to take place in Inglewood, California, near Hollywood.

Bad Bunny

Last year, musician Bad Bunny shocked the WWE Universe by turning in one of the best in-ring performances ever by a celebrity in WWE.

At WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny teamed with Damian Priest in a tag team match against The Miz and John Morrison.

Little was expected of the bout, but Bad Bunny proved he was committed by pulling off some impressive moves and helping to make the match one of the best on the entire card.

Bad Bunny is a longtime WWE fan with no shortage of respect for the wrestling business, and that was on full display with the effort he gave last year.

Also, he has already shown a willingness to work with WWE more when the opportunity arises, as he was a surprise entrant in the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match in January.

If WWE comes calling again, one can only assume Bad Bunny would jump at the chance to appear at WrestleMania 38. There is also an obvious spot that makes plenty of sense for him.

The Miz is competing in another match involving a celebrity this year, but this time he is teaming with Paul against the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio,

If The Miz and Paul break rules and cut corners in an attempt to beat the Mysterios, having Bad Bunny appear in order to even the odds and foil The Miz once again would make for a great WrestleMania moment.

Steve-O

The Jackass franchise has always been an ensemble cast, so there is reason to believe Knoxville could have some backup during his match against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38.

Knoxville and Zayn have engaged in a highly entertaining buildup toward their match, with each man trying to one-up the other. They even competed against each other in the ring once with Zayn eliminating Knoxville from the Royal Rumble match.

The movie Jackass Forever was recently released, and many of Knoxville's cast mates were there with him at the Royal Rumble.

One who was notably absent, however, was Steve-O. It was for good reason, though, as Steve-O later revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 at the Royal Rumble, which is why he wasn't able to be involved.

Given that Steve-O is arguably the biggest Jackass star along with Knoxville, WWE would conceivably love to have him for WrestleMania.

That goes for other Jackass Forever cast members as well, including Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man and Preston Lacy.

All signs point toward Knoxville pulling off some kind of huge stunt during his match against Zayn, and he should have the help of his longtime friends and cast mates in doing so.

