LeBron James: Anthony Davis' Return from Injury Would Only Be 'Band-Aid' For Lakers

LeBron James' optimism at saving the Los Angeles Lakers' season appears nonexistent.

James downplayed the impact of Anthony Davis' potential return, saying it would only serve to paper over the cracks for season-long chemistry issues.

"It puts a Band-Aid on some things, but, I mean, we just haven’t had enough chemistry, enough time with our group to be able to know exactly who we are and who we can become," James told reporters after the Lakers' 140-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. "… It’s going to be challenging for us. AD definitely helps, but it’s not the answer to all the questions."

