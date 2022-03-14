Commanders Rumors: OC Scott Turner Expected to Sign Multiyear Contract Extension

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carson Wentz reportedly has his offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders set for the foreseeable future.

JP Finlay of 106.7 The Fan reported Washington is expected to sign offensive coordinator Scott Turner to a multiyear contract extension. Turner was the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2019 before he came to Washington to serve in the same role the past two seasons.

He was also on offensive staffs for the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings earlier in his career and has plenty of familiarity with Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. Turner was on Rivera's staff with the Panthers in four separate seasons before once again joining him in the nation's capital.

The Commanders ranked 30th in yards and 25th in points in 2020 and 21st in yards and 23rd in points in 2021. While there was a slight improvement, those still aren't encouraging numbers.

To be fair to Turner, quarterback Taylor Heinicke is never going to be confused for Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady even though he has shown flashes of his talent.

That means the OC will surely be judged by whether he can help unlock consistency from Wentz, who has been up and down throughout his entire career. He was an MVP candidate before suffering a torn ACL in 2017, threw for 4,039 yards in 2019 and then led the league with 15 interceptions in 2020.

His 2021 campaign with the Indianapolis Colts saw him put up decent numbers by completing 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but he threw for more than 225 yards just once in the last eight games as the team dropped out of the playoff race.

Wentz will have an elite wide receiver to target in Terry McLaurin and will be key to how the offense and, in turn, Turner, are viewed in 2022.