    Bruce Arians on Tom Brady Ending Retirement: Buccaneers 'Are Really Excited'

    Doric SamMarch 14, 2022

    Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    While the rest of the NFL might not be happy to see Tom Brady end his retirement and return for a 23rd season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are pumped to have their quarterback for 2022.

    Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had a couple of text exchanges with reporters Sunday expressing his excitement for Brady's comeback:

    Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD

    Just had a text from Bruce Arians about Tom Brady’s return. “We are really excited!” I bet.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Asked <a href="https://twitter.com/BruceArians?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BruceArians</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> reaction.<br><br>His text back was simple and to the point: "LFG 🥃🥃"

    According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Tampa Bay remained in "constant contact" with Brady during his short-lived retirement. The quarterback reached out Sunday to inform the organization of his plans to return.

    "Talked a few times lately," Arians told Stroud. "But yes, he told owners, [general manager] Jason [Licht] and me."

    At 44 years old, Brady led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns last season.

