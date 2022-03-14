Bruce Arians on Tom Brady Ending Retirement: Buccaneers 'Are Really Excited'

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While the rest of the NFL might not be happy to see Tom Brady end his retirement and return for a 23rd season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are pumped to have their quarterback for 2022.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had a couple of text exchanges with reporters Sunday expressing his excitement for Brady's comeback:

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Tampa Bay remained in "constant contact" with Brady during his short-lived retirement. The quarterback reached out Sunday to inform the organization of his plans to return.

"Talked a few times lately," Arians told Stroud. "But yes, he told owners, [general manager] Jason [Licht] and me."

At 44 years old, Brady led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns last season.