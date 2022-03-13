Buccaneers' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Tom Brady's Return from Retirement

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Tom Brady's retirement didn't last long. The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced Sunday that he will be returning to the field for a 23rd NFL season because of "unfinished business."

Brady will be under center in Tampa Bay for a third straight season, looking to win his second Super Bowl title with the franchise. 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask is expected to be his backup.

With Brady returning, the Buccaneers are expected to have just over $2.7 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

Brady announced his retirement from football in February but remained open to a potential return. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero then reported the Bucs were leaving the door open for the veteran to return and planned to do "whatever is necessary" to convince him to play another season.

The 44-year-old was spotted at the Manchester United-Tottenham soccer match at Old Trafford in England on Saturday, so it's possible he was working on a deal to return with the Glazer family, who own the Premier League club and the Buccaneers.

Had Brady remained retired, Trask could have possibly been Tampa Bay's starter in 2022. He didn't appear in a single game for the Bucs last season but had a standout career with the Florida Gators from 2018 to 2020.

During his final season with the Gators, he completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He also rushed for three scores.

Tampa Bay also could have looked at other free-agent quarterbacks and potential trade candidates, too, including Deshaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota, but none would have been nearly as impactful.

Brady returning for the 2022 campaign also sends a message to the Bucs' 24 free agents who are about to enter the open market Monday, including offensive weapons Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski and Ronald Jones II.

With Brady back, it's possible many of those players could want to run it back in 2022.

In addition, head coach Bruce Arians shared his excitement about the veteran returning to lead the offense next season. His reaction isn't necessarily surprising, though, as Brady makes Arians' life as a coach much easier.

Brady had another impressive season in 2021, completing 67.5 percent of his passes for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. It was just his second season with more than 5,000 passing yards, the other coming when he was a member of the Patriots in 2011.

With Brady deciding to run it back, the Buccaneers will once again be viewed as championship contenders, and he'll get yet another opportunity to add to an already-incredible legacy.