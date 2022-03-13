Patriots Rumors: Devin McCourty Agrees to 1-Year, $9M Contract Ahead of Free Agency

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The New England Patriots and veteran defensive back Devin McCourty have agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

McCourty confirmed the news in a video featuring his children.

This signing doesn't come as a surprise after ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that McCourty wanted to return in 2022 and that head coach Bill Belichick viewed him as an important team leader.

McCourty has spent his entire career in New England after being selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft and has played a significant role in a defense that includes Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Judon and Deatrich Wise Jr.

The 34-year-old's best seasons are undoubtedly behind him, but he is still competing at a high level. During the 2021 campaign, he recorded three interceptions, 10 passes defended and 60 tackles in 17 games.

With McCourty locked up, New England can turn its attention to J.C. Jackson, who is set to become a free agent. Jackson emerged as one of the Patriots' top defensive backs in 2020 and finished the 2021 campaign with eight interceptions, 23 passes defended, one forced fumble and 58 tackles en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

In addition, the Patriots need upgrades at wide receiver and have been connected to Jarvis Landry, Allen Robinson and DJ Chark Jr, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and CLNS Media's Evan Lazar. Any of those players would be an upgrade over Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers.

The Patriots finished the 2021 season with a 10-7 record and were bounced from the playoffs in the wild-card round in an embarrassing 47-17 loss to their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills. With the team hoping to make a deeper run in 2022, expect some interesting moves to be made over the coming weeks.