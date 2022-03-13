Jarvis Landry Rumors: Patriots, Titans Among Teams Linked; WR Could Stay with Browns

AP Photo/David Richard

If the Cleveland Browns move on from Jarvis Landry, there would reportedly be significant interest in the receiver around the NFL.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided the latest Sunday on SportsCenter:

"Jarvis Landry will have a strong market, especially if he's released. Teams will not be eager to take that $16.3 million cap hit. They'd prefer not to have to give up a draft pick to inherit that, so if he's released in the next coming days, you're either looking at the Patriots, who are going to be in the high-end receiver market; Landry could fall somewhere in there. The Tennessee Titans are a team that's a piece away and could be looking at a really good slot receiver. There are probably 8-10 teams that are willing to spend at this position. You got the Lions, the Jets, the Jaguars, but Landry will probably be looking at the right fit; he wants to contend and go with a good quarterback. Still a chance he stays with Cleveland because they're trying to work out a potential contract. Maybe they can do either a mini-extension or a restructure, so I'm told a return to Cleveland with either Baker Mayfield or whoever the quarterback's going to be there, not off the table."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns granted Landry permission to seek a trade after they acquired Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys.

Landry has one year remaining on his contract in Cleveland, but his $16.4 million cap hit could be too much for the team to swallow. The team could save $14.9 million against the cap by trading or releasing the wideout, per Spotrac.

The veteran gave his perspective of the situation last month:

Landry also noted he was dealing with a high-grade MCL sprain, partial quad tear and bone bruise for most of the season, which led to career lows in receptions (52), yards (570) and touchdowns (two).

The 29-year-old missed five games because of injuries after missing just one regular-season game in his first seven seasons in the NFL combined.

The five-time Pro Bowler could be a top target if he hits the open market, especially with potential free-agent receivers Davante Adams, Mike Williams and Chris Godwin all staying with their respective teams.

Landry averaged 91 catches and 1,004 over his first seven years in the NFL and would be a reliable safety valve for any quarterback. Among Fowler's listed options, the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets all have second-year quarterbacks who could use a proven weapon to boost their passing attack.

The Tennessee Titans would offer a different role with A.J. Brown and Julio Jones already on the roster, but Landry could be an elite slot receiver on a contending team.

The receiver should have plenty of options heading into the new league year.