LeBron James on Kyrie Irving Being Ineligible to Play: 'Absolutely Zero Sense!!!'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James spoke out on behalf of Kyrie Irving, saying the mandate that does not allow the Brooklyn Nets guard to play in New York makes "absolutely zero sense."

New York City rolled back its mandate that required proof of vaccination to enter establishments like bars, restaurants and sports arenas earlier this month. However, the city still has a mandate for private sector employees in place. That means Irving is allowed to attend games at Barclays Center as a spectator but remains banned from playing home games for the Nets.

Irving was courtside Saturday at Barclays to watch Duke play Virginia Tech and is in attendance for Sunday's game between the Nets and New York Knicks. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Irving is expected to go into the locker room and congregate with the Nets at halftime.

Irving has steadfastly refused to undergo COVID-19 vaccination, which has caused him to miss 50 games this season. The Nets began the campaign refusing to allow him to accompany the team on road trips before acquiescing in January.

New York Mayor Eric Adams has said there is no timetable to roll back the private sector mandate.

"Kyrie can play tomorrow. Get vaccinated,” Adams said to a heckler at an appearance Sunday.

As it stands now, Irving will be unable to play in 11 of the Nets' final 15 games. The Nets are currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they would have to participate in the play-in tournament if the season ended today. They are four games behind the sixth-place Cleveland Cavaliers.