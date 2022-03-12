Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Browns, Seahawks, Saints, Panthers Showing Most Interest

AP Photo/Justin Rex

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly generating heavy interest in the trade market.

According to Mike Jones of USA Today, the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers have expressed the most interest thus far.

Watson, who had previously requested a trade out of Houston, did not play at all last season amid 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints by women alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

Jones noted that a grand jury determined Friday that it would not indict Waston on criminal charges.

That has led to an uptick in rumors and speculation regarding Watson potentially getting traded, though the civil lawsuits are still active and the NFL has not made a decision regarding a potential suspension.

Even though a suspension remains possible, it comes as little surprise that quarterback-needy teams are lining up for Watson based on his immense talent and potential.

In four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old Watson is a three-time Pro Bowler, and he led the Texans to the playoffs twice.

Though Houston went only 4-12 during his most recent season in 2020, Watson had his best statistical output by completing 70.2 percent of his passes for an NFL-high 4,823 yards, as well as 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Watson also rushed for 444 yards and three scores.

Few NFL quarterbacks are capable of that level of production, and there is little doubt that the Seahawks, Saints, Browns and Panthers would all benefit from a player of his ilk.

All four teams missed the playoffs last season and have varying degrees of turmoil under center.

Earlier this week, the Seahawks traded 10-year starter Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. They got quarterback Drew Lock as part of the return, but Lock does not have the makings of a long-term answer at quarterback.

During an appearance on his Move the Sticks podcast Thursday, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah (h/t Matthew Betz of the Fantasy Footballers) said everyone he has spoken to around the league expects Seattle to acquire Watson.

If that doesn't happen, however, the Saints, Browns and Panthers all make sense as potential landing spots.

The Saints struggled offensively last season in their first year without retired quarterback Drew Brees, as they cycled through Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian under center.

New Orleans could re-sign Winston to start in 2022, but a torn ACL cut his 2021 season short.

The Browns once thought they had their man at quarterback in Baker Mayfield, and he seemed in line for a huge contract extension after leading Cleveland to the playoffs in 2020 for the first time since 2002.

Mayfield dropped off significantly last season to the tune of 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games while nursing an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, though. Cleveland also went 8-9 and missed the postseason.

The Panthers were also left searching for answers at quarterback last season with Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and P.J. Walker all getting starts. They also fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady during the year.

Watson comes with some obvious question marks in terms of character and availability, but in terms of what he can do on the field, he would represent a massive upgrade for all of the aforementioned teams.