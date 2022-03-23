Super Bowl 49 Hero Malcolm Butler Returning to Patriots on 2-Year, $9M Contract

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Free-agent cornerback Malcolm Butler is reportedly returning to the New England Patriots after agreeing to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Arizona Cardinals, who signed Butler to a one-year deal last March, placed him on the reserve/retired list last August.

Earlier that month, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Butler was considering retirement to address a personal situation.

Butler did not play in 2021, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in February that he was planning a comeback after the Cardinals released him from the reserve/retired list.

Now Butler is back and playing for New England.

Butler, 32, played four years with the Patriots and three with the Tennessee Titans, who released him in March 2021.

He'll forever be known as the Super Bowl XLIX hero after intercepting Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the final seconds of a 28-24 win.

Butler followed his fantastic finish to his 2014 rookie season with a Pro Bowl campaign in 2015. He had 44 passes defended and eight interceptions from 2015-2017.

Butler then left for Tennessee, which signed him to a five-year, $61,250,000 contract. He finished with the 27th-highest cornerback grade from PFF between 2018-2020.

The veteran had 100 tackles, four picks and 14 passes defended in 2020.

He now joins the Patriots, which have a major need at cornerback after losing J.C. Jackson to free agency. The squad also traded away All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore in the middle of last season.

Butler should have a significant role right away as he returns to the place where he began his career.