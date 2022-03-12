Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Browns 'Have Done Their Homework' on Texans QB

AP Photo/Justin Rex_file

The Cleveland Browns could put themselves in the market to acquire Deshaun Watson.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns "have done their homework" on the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback, but "it remains to be seen if they’ll try to trade for him."

A Harris County grand jury declined to bring criminal charges against Watson amid allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against Watson, said after Friday's grand-jury decision that the civil cases are still ongoing.

"The civil cases will continue to gather steam," he told CNN's Dave Alsup in an email. "We take Mr. Watson’s depo again Tuesday. We have to respect the process."

It has been nearly one calendar year since the 22 civil lawsuits were filed against Watson.

Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, there have been "a number of teams have put their security personnel on the case, and some even hired private investigators to stay on top of it from the ground in Houston" over the past year.

Breer also noted team owners have remained in contact with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's office to stay up to date "on where the league stands on the matter."

Watson is subject to potential discipline from the league under the personal conduct policy.

"We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement on Friday (via Cabot).

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the trade market for Watson is "expected to ramp up, quickly" in the wake of the grand jury's decision.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters last week at the NFL Scouting Combine that he "fully" expects Baker Mayfield to be the team's starting quarterback in 2022.

Mayfield had surgery in January to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He originally suffered the injury in Week 2 against the Texans while trying to make a tackle after throwing an interception.

The 2022 season is Mayfield's final year on his rookie contract. He is set to earn $18.9 million.

Watson didn't appear in a game for the Texans last season. He was on the 53-man roster, but the team kept him inactive for all 17 games.