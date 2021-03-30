Deshaun Watson Facing 21 Civil Lawsuits After 2 Additional Filings Tuesday

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Trial lawyer Tony Buzbee wrote on Instagram that he has filed two more public cases against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the latest two cases do not yet appear on the Harris County District Clerk's website.

In addition, Buzbee has said that he will not be providing evidence to the Houston Police Department and that he and his clients "will go elsewhere to provide our evidence to investigative authorities," citing numerous concerns. He had previously announced plans to provide affidavits and evidence to HPD.

Buzbee's entire Instagram post can be found here via NFL Update:

A summary of the lawsuits can be found on the KHOU website.

In addition, a massage therapist told Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated that Watson acted inappropriately during a massage appointment. At the time of the article, Buzbee had filed 19 lawsuits, but the massage therapist said that her case was not one of them.

Per Michelle Homer of KHOU, one of the three new lawsuits that brought the total from 16 to 19 said Watson was deleting old Instagram messages and trying to settle with women who have accused him of sexual assault and misconduct.

Rusty Hardin, the attorney representing Watson, responded as follows:

"Like a lot of people, Deshaun regularly deletes past Instagram messages. That said, he has not deleted any messages since March 15th, the day before the first lawsuit was filed. We categorically deny that he has reached out directly to his accusers in an attempt to settle these cases.



"Opposing counsel's continued statements that these cases aren't about money do not square with the facts in at least two of these cases. It is incredibly irresponsible to continue to make these types of false allegations in this avalanche of anonymous lawsuits, particularly while we are still trying to find out who the accusers are. We will address these issues, and others raised in these cases, in our formal response to the court in the coming weeks."

Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke about the allegations on the team's podcast, Texans All Access (h/t Rivers McCown):

"It's a legal process. ... We certainly take them very seriously. The allegations, what's been discussed, are certainly troubling. Organizationally that's not something that we can condone ... those types of actions."

Watson, 25, has played in the NFL for four seasons, all with the Texans. He denied any allegations after Buzbee announced on March 16 he would be filing suit against the former Clemson signal-caller.