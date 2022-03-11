Maxx Crosby, Raiders Agree to 4-Year, $95M Contract Extension with $53M Guaranteed

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Coming off a breakout 2021 season, Maxx Crosby has received a long-term contract extension from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Crosby's agents, CJ LaBoy and Doug Hendrickson, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday that their client has agreed to a four-year extension with $95 million in new money and more than $53 million guaranteed.

As Crosby noted on Twitter, his agreement with the Raiders comes on the two-year anniversary of his sobriety:

"I want to be a Hall of Famer," Crosby told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez after the deal was announced. "You don't get to the Hall of Fame with one Pro Bowl and one All-Pro...gotta continue to strive for my goals."

A fourth-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2019, Crosby finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in his first season. He recorded 10 sacks in 16 games as a rotation player on the defensive line.

After a solid 2020 campaign with seven sacks, Crosby raised his game last year. The 24-year-old had 30 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 17 starts. His 100 pressures were the third-most by a defensive lineman since 2006, per Pro Football Focus.

In the Raiders' 26-19 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card Round, Crosby recorded two tackles for loss and one sack.

Crosby was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his young career and is on the ascent. The Raiders face stiff competition in the AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos all boasting top-tier quarterbacks and deep rosters.

Having an elite pass-rusher like Crosby elevates the Raiders defense and can help neutralize those opposing offenses as Vegas looks to make another postseason push in 2022.