Matt Olson Trade Rumors: Yankees 'Not Close' to Deal for A's 1B Due to Asking Price

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

With a new collective bargaining agreement now approved, many expect the MLB offseason to quickly shift back into gear. Oakland Athletics star Matt Olson is among those who could be on the move.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, however, the A's and New York Yankees "were not close" to a deal prior to the lockout because the Yankees didn't want to give up 20-year-old shortstop Anthony Volpe.

MLB.com ranks Volpe as the No. 1 prospect in New York's system.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.