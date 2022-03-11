X

    Alvin Kamara, Saints Agree to Restructured Contract to Save Cap Space

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMarch 11, 2022

    AP Photo/Danny Karnik

    The New Orleans Saints and running back Alvin Kamara reportedly agreed to restructure his five-year, $75 million contract to create $8.4 million in additional salary-cap space for 2022.

    ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday the Saints converted $10.5 million of Kamara's compensation for next season into a signing bonus. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

