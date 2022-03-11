Eagles Trade Rumors: Fletcher Cox a Potential Target for Multiple Teams

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Multiple NFL teams have reportedly "continued to call" the Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a potential trade for standout defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Friday that Cox was "nearly dealt" leading up to the 2021 trade deadline in November and has generated renewed interest this offseason.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection said Eagles' leadership, led by general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni, was upfront with him leading up to the deadline about possible trade destinations, and he was happy to ultimately stay in Philly.

"You can't do nothing but respect this organization for doing that," Cox told reporters in November. "I haven't been anywhere else, but most places really don't include the player in that choice. I think Howie and Nick did a really good job of communicating with [agent] Todd [France] and me."

The 31-year-old Mississippi State product has played his entire career with the Eagles since being selected in the first round of the 2012 draft. He's earned four All-Pro selections (one first team and three second team) and was named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team.

Cox's production showed possible signs of waning in 2021, though.

He recorded 35 total tackles (his lowest since 2017) and 3.5 sacks (tied for his lowest since 2013) despite playing in 16 of the Eagles' 17 games. He also received a modest 66.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

His contract is also a factor. If Philadelphia trades or releases him before June 1, it will hold a massive $40.9 million dead-cap hit against the salary cap for 2022, per Spotrac. That number dips to $12.8 million after June 1 but would carry $28.1 million into 2023.

In turn, a restructured or new deal that eliminates some of that burden and possibly adds more years (he's currently on track to become a free agent next offseason) could benefit all sides of a possible trade.

Rapoport didn't mention any teams that have called the Eagles, but the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are among the contenders who could use a boost on the defensive interior.

All told, Cox is one of the NFL's most decorated defensive tackles and, despite a dip in his numbers this past season, he could still represent a nice defensive line upgrade via trade.