Report: Ray Allen Invited to Kevin Garnett's Celtics Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett is set to have his jersey retired by the Boston Celtics on Sunday, and the team is reportedly hoping to get the 2008 championship squad back together for the ceremony.

According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, the Celtics invited Ray Allen to reunite with his former Big 3 running mate.

It's no secret that Garnett and Allen don't have the best relationship. After the two of them joined Paul Pierce to help lead Boston to a title, Allen left the team as a free agent to sign with the Miami Heat in 2012. Garnett was vocal about his disdain for Allen's decision. Playing with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, Allen helped Miami win a championship that season.

But as time passed, it appears things have gotten more peaceful between the former teammates. Garnett, Allen and Pierce posed for a picture during the celebration of the NBA's celebration of the top 75 players in the league’s history during All-Star weekend.