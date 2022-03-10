Chargers, Bears' Updated Salary Cap, Draft Picks After Khalil Mack Trade

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers made a major splash Thursday by reportedly acquiring linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears in exchange for draft-pick compensation.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bears received a second-round pick in this year's draft and a 2023 sixth-rounder in the deal.

In Mack, the Chargers are getting a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, three-time first-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection. Los Angeles is also inheriting Mack's massive contract. The 31-year-old sack artist will be entering the fourth year of a six-year, $141 million contract in 2022.

Mack is set to make a base salary of $12.05 million this season, according to Sportrac. With roster and workout bonuses included, Mack can earn as much as $17.75 million. Per Over The Cap, that number places him behind defensive end Joey Bosa and wide receiver Keenan Allen for the third-highest contract on the Chargers.

When Mack's cap hit is added to Los Angeles' total cap number, it brings it up to $191.26 million. The Chargers now have just $24.56 million in available cap space, so they will have to get creative if they hope to make moves when free agency opens.

This year's salary cap has reportedly been set at $208.2 million, a $25.7 million increase from the 2021 season.

Mack's cap hit will rise to $22.9 million next year and $23.25 million in 2024. When he hits free agency, he will be 35 years old entering his 12th year in the league.

As part of the deal, Los Angeles lost its lone second-round draft pick (48th overall) this season. But the Chargers will still have 10 picks at their disposal, starting with the No. 17 pick in the first round. Four of the team's picks are in the seventh round.

For the Bears, this move kicks off a rebuild, and more moves can be expected this offseason. Chicago still doesn't have a first-round pick this year after dealing it to the New York Giants in last year's draft to move up to select Justin Fields.

The Bears will be picking for the first time at 39th overall, so adding another second-rounder was crucial. The team has four more picks: one in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.

According to Over The Cap, Mack would've received a prorated bonus with the Bears that would've pushed his cap number to over $30 million. Chicago now has $24 million in dead cap space with $6.15 million saved, per Sportrac.

The Chargers and Bears are two teams heading in different directions. With this trade, Los Angeles added a player who will wreak havoc against the elite quarterbacks in the AFC. Chicago, meanwhile, is likely to continue its roster teardown as it looks to the future.