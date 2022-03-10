Giants Rumors: Sterling Shepard Agrees to Restructured Contract to Stay With NY

Harry How/Getty Images

The New York Giants and Sterling Shepard have agreed to a restructured contract, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Before the contract restructuring, Shepard was set to count for nearly $12.5 million against the salary cap. What his cap hit will be now has not been reported.

The news of Shepard's contract restructuring comes after the Giants asked him to "take a significant pay cut" to return for the 2022 season, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

The Giants signed Shepard to a four-year, $41 million extension in 2019 after they traded Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. He hasn't played a full season since.

The 29-year-old appeared in seven games during the 2021 campaign, registering 36 catches for 366 yards and one touchdown, before suffering a torn Achilles in December. It's unclear if he'll be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

The Giants selected Shepard in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft and he has spent his entire career with the franchise. In 72 career games, he has caught 349 passes for 3,884 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Shepard will continue to be one of New York's top receivers next season alongside Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay. However, he could have a new quarterback throwing him passes.

The Giants are reportedly interested in Mitchell Trubisky. They could look into other options based on the performance of Daniel Jones, who has been mostly mediocre throughout his career.

New York finished the 2021 campaign with a 4-13 record to mark its fifth straight losing season. The team hasn't reached the playoffs since the 2016 campaign, when it finished the regular season 11-5.