Pelicans' Brandon Ingram Out 6-8 Weeks After Surgery on Finger Injury

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram Out 6-8 Weeks After Surgery on Finger InjuryJune 10, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will miss between six and eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his right fifth finger, the team announced Friday.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Brandon Ingram Update:<br><br>Ingram recently underwent successful surgery on his right fifth finger to address a flexion contracture. The surgery was performed on June 7, by Dr. Steven Shin at the Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center in Los Angeles. Recovery timetable is approximately 6-8 weeks <a href="https://t.co/sHoy4rJTNV">pic.twitter.com/sHoy4rJTNV</a>
The timeline suggests Ingram should heal in time for training camp as the Pelicans look to build on a promising 2021-22 campaign.
Appearing in 55 games this season, Ingram proved to be the Pelicans' offensive fulcrum, averaging 22.7 points, 5.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the floor.
Assuming Ingram is at full strength when the 2022-23 season gets underway, he should anchor one of the Western Conference's most intriguing young cores with CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson beside him.