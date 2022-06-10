Pelicans' Brandon Ingram Out 6-8 Weeks After Surgery on Finger Injury

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will miss between six and eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his right fifth finger, the team announced Friday.

The timeline suggests Ingram should heal in time for training camp as the Pelicans look to build on a promising 2021-22 campaign.

Appearing in 55 games this season, Ingram proved to be the Pelicans' offensive fulcrum, averaging 22.7 points, 5.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the floor.

Assuming Ingram is at full strength when the 2022-23 season gets underway, he should anchor one of the Western Conference's most intriguing young cores with CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson beside him.